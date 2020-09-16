Has MarineMax (HZO) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of MarineMax (HZO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of HZO and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

MarineMax is one of 204 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's full-year earnings has moved 67.38% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, HZO has returned 58.78% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 31.85%. This means that MarineMax is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, HZO is a member of the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 6.09% this year, meaning that HZO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track HZO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.