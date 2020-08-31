Has MarineMax (HZO) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of MarineMax (HZO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MarineMax is one of 205 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HZO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HZO's full-year earnings has moved 103.20% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, HZO has moved about 76.03% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 37.62% on average. This means that MarineMax is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, HZO belongs to the Retail - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 16 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.80% so far this year, so HZO is performing better in this area.

HZO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

