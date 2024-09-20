Has Marchex (MCHX) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Marchex (MCHX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Marchex is one of 616 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Marchex is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCHX's full-year earnings has moved 23.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MCHX has gained about 24.3% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 23.4%. This means that Marchex is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Bilibili (BILI). The stock is up 29.7% year-to-date.

In Bilibili's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 14.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Marchex is a member of the Internet - Services industry, which includes 39 individual companies and currently sits at #135 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.1% so far this year, so MCHX is performing better in this area. Bilibili is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Marchex and Bilibili as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

