Has Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Marathon Petroleum (MPC) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Marathon Petroleum is a member of the Oils-Energy sector. This group includes 306 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #13. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MPC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPC's full-year earnings has moved 1.84% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MPC has moved about 4.17% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 1.40% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Marathon Petroleum is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MPC belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 13 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 11.50% this year, meaning that MPC is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track MPC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.