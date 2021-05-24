Has Marathon Oil (MRO) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Marathon Oil (MRO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.

Marathon Oil is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 250 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MRO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRO's full-year earnings has moved 254.21% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MRO has gained about 73.91% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Oils-Energy group have gained about 23.46% on average. As we can see, Marathon Oil is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MRO belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 52.35% this year, meaning that MRO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to MRO as it looks to continue its solid performance.

