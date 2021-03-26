Has Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MARA and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

Marathon Digital Holdings is one of 214 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MARA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MARA's full-year earnings has moved 650% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MARA has gained about 227.59% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -0.32%. As we can see, Marathon Digital Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MARA belongs to the Technology Services industry, which includes 82 individual stocks and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.08% so far this year, so MARA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track MARA. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

