Has Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Business Services stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Marathon Digital Holdings is one of 223 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MARA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MARA's full-year earnings has moved 43.33% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MARA has gained about 88.31% so far this year. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -3.49%. This means that Marathon Digital Holdings is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, MARA is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 90 individual companies and currently sits at #176 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.03% this year, meaning that MARA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to MARA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

