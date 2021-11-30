Has Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is one of 278 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MARA's full-year earnings has moved 52.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MARA has moved about 392.2% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Business Services companies have returned an average of -25.6%. This means that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN). The stock is up 102.1% year-to-date.

For 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 134 individual companies and currently sits at #170 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 27.1% so far this year, meaning that MARA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Business Services sector may want to keep a close eye on Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. and 360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

