Has Maplebear Inc. (CART) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Maplebear (CART) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Maplebear is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 315 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Maplebear is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CART's full-year earnings has moved 73.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, CART has returned 51.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of 2.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Maplebear is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Automatic Data Processing (ADP). The stock is up 6.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Automatic Data Processing's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Maplebear belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 173 individual stocks and currently sits at #88 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.6% so far this year, meaning that CART is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Automatic Data Processing falls under the Outsourcing industry. Currently, this industry has 12 stocks and is ranked #225. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +2%.

Maplebear and Automatic Data Processing could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

