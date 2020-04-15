Has ManTech International (MANT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of ManTech International (MANT), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

ManTech International is one of 616 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MANT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANT's full-year earnings has moved 19.76% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MANT has returned 0.35% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of -5.85%. As we can see, ManTech International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MANT belongs to the Computer - Services industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 22.04% so far this year, so MANT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on MANT as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

