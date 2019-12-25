Has ManTech International (MANT) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is ManTech International (MANT) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Computer and Technology peers, we might be able to answer that question.

ManTech International is one of 629 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MANT is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MANT's full-year earnings has moved 4.51% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MANT has returned about 54.78% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 34.13% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that ManTech International is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, MANT belongs to the Computer - Services industry, a group that includes 14 individual stocks and currently sits at #27 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 35.47% so far this year, meaning that MANT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MANT will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

