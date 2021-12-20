HAS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Hasbro, Inc. (Symbol: HAS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $96.32, changing hands as low as $95.10 per share. Hasbro, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HAS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HAS's low point in its 52 week range is $86.05 per share, with $104.8899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $95.56. The HAS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

