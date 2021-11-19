Has Macy's (M) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Macy's (M) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Macy's is one of 221 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Macy's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for M's full-year earnings has moved 9.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, M has moved about 232.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have lost an average of 1.8%. This shows that Macy's is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, Macy's belongs to the Retail - Regional Department Stores industry, which includes 3 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 159.5% this year, meaning that M is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.