Has Macro Bank (BMA) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Macro Bank (BMA), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Macro Bank is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 845 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. BMA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BMA's full-year earnings has moved 7.58% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, BMA has returned 1.63% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 0.17%. This means that Macro Bank is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, BMA belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 64 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.97% so far this year, so BMA is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to BMA as it looks to continue its solid performance.

