Has M.D.C. Holdings (MDC) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of M.D.C. Holdings (MDC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MDC and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

M.D.C. Holdings is one of 100 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MDC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MDC's full-year earnings has moved 19.36% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MDC has returned 26.44% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 14.37%. This shows that M.D.C. Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, MDC is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.17% so far this year, so MDC is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Construction sector will want to keep a close eye on MDC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

