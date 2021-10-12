Has lululemon athletica (LULU) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. lululemon athletica (LULU) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LULU and the rest of the Consumer Discretionary group's stocks.

lululemon athletica is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 275 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LULU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU's full-year earnings has moved 11.11% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LULU has gained about 10.92% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -8.19% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that lululemon athletica is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, LULU belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.12% so far this year, so LULU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to LULU as it looks to continue its solid performance.

