Has lululemon athletica (LULU) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of lululemon athletica (LULU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

lululemon athletica is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 241 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #10. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LULU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU's full-year earnings has moved 2.84% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that LULU has returned about 8.59% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 0.24% on a year-to-date basis. This means that lululemon athletica is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, LULU belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 8.58% so far this year, so LULU is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track LULU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

