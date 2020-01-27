Has lululemon athletica (LULU) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is lululemon athletica (LULU) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

lululemon athletica is one of 241 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LULU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU's full-year earnings has moved 4.72% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, LULU has moved about 3.75% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 0.81%. This means that lululemon athletica is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, LULU belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #229 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.46% this year, meaning that LULU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on LULU as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

