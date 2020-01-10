Has lululemon athletica (LULU) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of lululemon athletica (LULU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

lululemon athletica is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 241 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #11. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LULU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU's full-year earnings has moved 2.78% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, LULU has returned 1.83% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 0.83% on average. This means that lululemon athletica is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, LULU belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #190 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 2.19% so far this year, meaning that LULU is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

LULU will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

