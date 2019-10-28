Has lululemon athletica (LULU) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Discretionary space have likely heard of lululemon athletica (LULU), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

lululemon athletica is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 243 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LULU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LULU's full-year earnings has moved 2.35% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, LULU has moved about 71.04% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 18.39% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that lululemon athletica is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, LULU belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #147 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 16.40% so far this year, so LULU is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track LULU. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

