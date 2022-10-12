Has LSI Industries (LYTS) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has LSI (LYTS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

LSI is one of 101 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LSI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LYTS' full-year earnings has moved 15% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LYTS has gained about 20.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of -29.2% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that LSI is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is PGT (PGTI). The stock is up 1.4% year-to-date.

For PGT, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, LSI belongs to the Building Products - Lighting industry, a group that includes 4 individual stocks and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 36.7% so far this year, meaning that LYTS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

PGT, however, belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this 28-stock industry is ranked #61. The industry has moved -28.9% so far this year.

LSI and PGT could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





