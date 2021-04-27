Has Lowes Companies (LOW) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Lowes Companies (LOW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LOW and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Lowes Companies is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 209 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOW's full-year earnings has moved 6.45% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that LOW has returned about 25.18% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 1.18%. This means that Lowes Companies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, LOW belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.48% so far this year, so LOW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track LOW. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

