Has Lowes Companies (LOW) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Lowes Companies (LOW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LOW and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Lowes Companies is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 204 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOW's full-year earnings has moved 27.42% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LOW has gained about 39.02% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 32.58% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Lowes Companies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, LOW belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #24 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 31.52% so far this year, meaning that LOW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

LOW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

