Has Lowes Companies (LOW) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Lowes Companies (LOW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LOW and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Lowes Companies is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 205 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOW's full-year earnings has moved 16.31% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LOW has gained about 35.04% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of 32.25% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lowes Companies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, LOW is a member of the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 31.55% so far this year, so LOW is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to LOW as it looks to continue its solid performance.

