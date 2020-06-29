Has Lowes Companies (LOW) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Lowes Companies (LOW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LOW and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Lowes Companies is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOW's full-year earnings has moved 3.05% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that LOW has returned about 8.06% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 11.17%. As we can see, Lowes Companies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LOW belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #32 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.88% so far this year, meaning that LOW is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track LOW. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.