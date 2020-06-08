Has Lowes Companies (LOW) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Lowes Companies (LOW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

Lowes Companies is one of 210 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOW's full-year earnings has moved 0.17% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, LOW has moved about 9.36% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 11.60%. This shows that Lowes Companies is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, LOW belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #160 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 14.95% so far this year, so LOW is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

LOW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

