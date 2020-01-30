Has Lowe's Companies (LOW) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Lowe's Companies (LOW) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lowe's Companies is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 217 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LOW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOW's full-year earnings has moved 0.53% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, LOW has gained about 0.55% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 0.14%. This means that Lowe's Companies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, LOW belongs to the Building Products - Retail industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.91% so far this year, meaning that LOW is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on LOW as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

