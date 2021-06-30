Has LouisianaPacific (LPX) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of LouisianaPacific (LPX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

LouisianaPacific is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 98 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPX's full-year earnings has moved 114.75% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, LPX has gained about 55.50% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 19.10% on average. This shows that LouisianaPacific is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, LPX is a member of the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 14.95% so far this year, meaning that LPX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

LPX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.