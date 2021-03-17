Has LouisianaPacific (LPX) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of LouisianaPacific (LPX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LPX and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

LouisianaPacific is one of 100 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPX's full-year earnings has moved 78.97% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, LPX has gained about 46.60% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 13.20% on average. This shows that LouisianaPacific is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, LPX belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 13.63% so far this year, so LPX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to LPX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

