Has LouisianaPacific (LPX) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is LouisianaPacific (LPX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

LouisianaPacific is a member of our Construction group, which includes 102 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LPX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LPX's full-year earnings has moved 53.71% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, LPX has gained about 9.23% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 3.02%. As we can see, LouisianaPacific is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, LPX is a member of the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #17 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.62% so far this year, so LPX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to LPX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

