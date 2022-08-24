Has Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's (NYSE:LOMA) Impressive Stock Performance Got Anything to Do With Its Fundamentals?

Most readers would already be aware that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's (NYSE:LOMA) stock increased significantly by 38% over the past month. Given that stock prices are usually aligned with a company's financial performance in the long-term, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely to see if they had a hand to play in the recent price move. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima is:

10.0% = AR$9.8b ÷ AR$98b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.10.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's Earnings Growth And 10.0% ROE

At first glance, Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima seems to have a decent ROE. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 13%. However, we are pleased to see the impressive 30% net income growth reported by Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place. However, not to forget, the company does have a decent ROE to begin with, just that it is lower than the industry average. So this certainly also provides some context to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 19% in the same period, which is great to see.

NYSE:LOMA Past Earnings Growth August 24th 2022

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 65% (implying that it keeps only 35% of profits) for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

While Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has been growing its earnings, it only recently started to pay dividends which likely means that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend. Existing analyst estimates suggest that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 40% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 13%, over the same period.

Summary

Overall, we feel that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima certainly does have some positive factors to consider. Specifically, its respectable ROE which likely led to the considerable growth in earnings. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

