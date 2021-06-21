Has Logitech International (LOGI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Logitech International (LOGI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Logitech International is one of 619 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LOGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOGI's full-year earnings has moved 6.55% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, LOGI has moved about 27.36% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 15.26%. This means that Logitech International is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, LOGI belongs to the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #235 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.40% so far this year, so LOGI is performing better in this area.

LOGI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

