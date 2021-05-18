Has Logitech International (LOGI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Logitech International (LOGI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LOGI and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Logitech International is one of 620 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LOGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOGI's full-year earnings has moved 15.26% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, LOGI has returned 8.86% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 8.34%. As we can see, Logitech International is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LOGI belongs to the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #127 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.36% this year, meaning that LOGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

LOGI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

