Has Logitech International (LOGI) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Logitech International (LOGI) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Logitech International is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 616 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LOGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LOGI's full-year earnings has moved 77.33% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, LOGI has moved about 99.19% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 33.24%. This means that Logitech International is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, LOGI belongs to the Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #178 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 40.01% so far this year, meaning that LOGI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on LOGI as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

