Has LKQ (LKQ) Outpaced Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has LKQ (LKQ) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

LKQ is one of 117 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LKQ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LKQ's full-year earnings has moved 4.69% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that LKQ has returned about 58% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 19.50%. This means that LKQ is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, LKQ belongs to the Automotive - Replacement Parts industry, a group that includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #21 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 20.65% so far this year, meaning that LKQ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to LKQ as it looks to continue its solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.