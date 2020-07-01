Has Livongo Health (LVGO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Livongo Health (LVGO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LVGO and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Livongo Health is a member of our Medical group, which includes 904 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LVGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVGO's full-year earnings has moved 7.50% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, LVGO has returned 200.04% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 0.82%. This means that Livongo Health is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, LVGO belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.25% so far this year, so LVGO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track LVGO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

