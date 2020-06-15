Has Livongo Health (LVGO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Livongo Health (LVGO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LVGO and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Livongo Health is a member of our Medical group, which includes 888 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LVGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVGO's full-year earnings has moved 7.50% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, LVGO has returned 139.43% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -4.10% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Livongo Health is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, LVGO is a member of the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.04% so far this year, so LVGO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on LVGO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

