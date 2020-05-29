Has Livongo Health (LVGO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Livongo Health (LVGO) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Livongo Health is a member of our Medical group, which includes 889 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LVGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVGO's full-year earnings has moved 28.85% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LVGO has gained about 130.85% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -0.51% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Livongo Health is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, LVGO belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 4.54% this year, meaning that LVGO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track LVGO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

