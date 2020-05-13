Has Livongo Health (LVGO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Livongo Health (LVGO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LVGO and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Livongo Health is one of 890 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LVGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVGO's full-year earnings has moved 28.85% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, LVGO has gained about 130.85% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -3.22%. As we can see, Livongo Health is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LVGO belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.29% so far this year, so LVGO is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on LVGO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

