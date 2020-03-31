Has Livongo Health (LVGO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Livongo Health (LVGO) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Livongo Health is one of 898 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LVGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVGO's full-year earnings has moved 23.08% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, LVGO has gained about 8.14% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of -12.42% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Livongo Health is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, LVGO belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, which includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 14.64% this year, meaning that LVGO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track LVGO. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

