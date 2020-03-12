Has Livongo Health (LVGO) Outpaced Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Livongo Health (LVGO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Livongo Health is one of 899 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #3 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. LVGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LVGO's full-year earnings has moved 23.08% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, LVGO has returned 0.40% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -10.53%. As we can see, Livongo Health is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LVGO belongs to the Medical Info Systems industry, a group that includes 28 individual stocks and currently sits at #82 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 8.97% so far this year, meaning that LVGO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on LVGO as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

