Has LiveXLive Media (LIVX) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has LiveXLive Media (LIVX) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

LiveXLive Media is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 240 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LIVX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIVX's full-year earnings has moved 2.74% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, LIVX has returned 4.21% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of -30.35%. This shows that LiveXLive Media is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, LIVX belongs to the Audio Video Production industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 18.81% so far this year, so LIVX is performing better in this area.

LIVX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

