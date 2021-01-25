Has Lithium Americas (LAC) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Basic Materials space have likely heard of Lithium Americas (LAC), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.

Lithium Americas is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 239 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. LAC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAC's full-year earnings has moved 30% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that LAC has returned about 85.10% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 5.09% on average. This means that Lithium Americas is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, LAC belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #46 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 5.34% this year, meaning that LAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Basic Materials sector will want to keep a close eye on LAC as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



