Has Lithia Motors (LAD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Lithia Motors (LAD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of LAD and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Lithia Motors is a member of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group includes 205 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. LAD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAD's full-year earnings has moved 47.21% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, LAD has moved about 77.90% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 31.84%. As we can see, Lithia Motors is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LAD belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.94% this year, meaning that LAD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on LAD as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

