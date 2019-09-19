Has Lithia Motors (LAD) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Lithia Motors (LAD) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Lithia Motors is one of 224 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. LAD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAD's full-year earnings has moved 1.03% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, LAD has returned 71.48% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 22.03% on average. As we can see, Lithia Motors is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, LAD belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, a group that includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 39.81% this year, meaning that LAD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track LAD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.