Has Lindsay (LNN) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Lindsay (LNN) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lindsay is one of 228 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Lindsay is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNN's full-year earnings has moved 26.1% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, LNN has gained about 7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -16.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lindsay is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Napco (NSSC) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.9%.

The consensus estimate for Napco's current year EPS has increased 36.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Lindsay belongs to the Manufacturing - Farm Equipment industry, a group that includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #92 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 10.1% this year, meaning that LNN is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Napco falls under the Security and Safety Services industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #60. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -27.2%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Lindsay and Napco as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





