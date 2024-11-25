Has Limbach (LMB) Outpaced Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Limbach (LMB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Limbach is one of 304 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Limbach is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LMB's full-year earnings has moved 7% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that LMB has returned about 125.7% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 24.8% on average. This means that Limbach is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Business Services sector, Allot Communications (ALLT), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 156.4%.

For Allot Communications, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 21.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Limbach belongs to the Building Products - Maintenance Service industry, a group that includes 3 individual companies and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 19.6% so far this year, meaning that LMB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Allot Communications, however, belongs to the Technology Services industry. Currently, this 162-stock industry is ranked #61. The industry has moved +34.9% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to Limbach and Allot Communications as they could maintain their solid performance.

