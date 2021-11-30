Has Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Lifetime Brands (LCUT) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Lifetime Brands is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 273 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Lifetime Brands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LCUT's full-year earnings has moved 7.9% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, LCUT has moved about 8.5% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of -9.3% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Lifetime Brands is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is K12 (LRN). The stock is up 62.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, K12's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Lifetime Brands is a member of the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 35.5% so far this year, so LCUT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

K12, however, belongs to the Schools industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #227. The industry has moved -70.9% so far this year.

Lifetime Brands and K12 could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

