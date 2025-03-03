Has Life360, Inc. (LIF) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

The Industrial Products group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Life360 (LIF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Life360 is one of 200 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Life360 is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LIF's full-year earnings has moved 20.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, LIF has returned 9.5% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -1.5% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Life360 is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Middleby (MIDD). The stock has returned 22.1% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Middleby's current year EPS has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Life360 belongs to the Security and Safety Services industry, a group that includes 18 individual stocks and currently sits at #60 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 1.1% so far this year, so LIF is performing better in this area.

Middleby, however, belongs to the Manufacturing - General Industrial industry. Currently, this 39-stock industry is ranked #152. The industry has moved +2% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Life360 and Middleby as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

