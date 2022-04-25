Has Liberty Media (FWONK) Outpaced Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Liberty Media (FWONK) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Liberty Media is one of 287 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Liberty Media is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FWONK's full-year earnings has moved 128.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, FWONK has moved about 5.3% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 21% on average. This means that Liberty Media is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Consumer Discretionary stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Pearson (PSO). The stock has returned 19.2% year-to-date.

For Pearson, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Liberty Media belongs to the Media Conglomerates industry, which includes 8 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 18.5% so far this year, meaning that FWONK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Pearson is also part of the same industry.

Liberty Media and Pearson could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.